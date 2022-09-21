Antero Resources Corporation (AR) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -6.65%

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) stock priced at $37.32, down -0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.64 and dropped to $36.55 before settling in for the closing price of $37.52. AR’s price has ranged from $15.38 to $48.80 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 22.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 87.00%. With a float of $269.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 519 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.53, operating margin of +31.31, and the pretax margin is -3.48.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Antero Resources Corporation is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 82.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 14,108,242. In this transaction Director of this company sold 374,086 shares at a rate of $37.71, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Director sold 373,866 for $38.73, making the entire transaction worth $14,480,003. This insider now owns 5,374,086 shares in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.68 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Antero Resources Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

The latest stats from [Antero Resources Corporation, AR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.32 million was inferior to 8.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.00.

During the past 100 days, Antero Resources Corporation’s (AR) raw stochastic average was set at 45.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.22. The third major resistance level sits at $38.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.04. The third support level lies at $35.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.06 billion, the company has a total of 306,119K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,619 M while annual income is -186,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,202 M while its latest quarter income was 765,140 K.