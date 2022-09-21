Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) kicked off at the price of $24.04: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On September 20, 2022, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) opened at $24.23, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.36 and dropped to $23.875 before settling in for the closing price of $24.55. Price fluctuations for AXTA have ranged from $21.44 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.90% at the time writing. With a float of $219.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $221.00 million.

The firm has a total of 12000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 02, when Company’s SVP, Global Refinish sold 24,000 for $31.46, making the entire transaction worth $755,040. This insider now owns 27,337 shares in total.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.4) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.30% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., AXTA], we can find that recorded value of 1.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 36.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.58. The third major resistance level sits at $24.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.61. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $23.34.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are currently 220,548K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,416 M according to its annual income of 263,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,235 M and its income totaled 44,100 K.