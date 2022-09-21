Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 70,391 M

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) stock priced at $2.59, down -1.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.61 and dropped to $2.56 before settling in for the closing price of $2.62. SAN’s price has ranged from $2.28 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -3.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 192.90%. With a float of $16.79 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.79 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200651 employees.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Santander S.A. is 21.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.00%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +12.29 while generating a return on equity of 9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Santander S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.55

Technical Analysis of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN)

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.91 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Banco Santander S.A.’s (SAN) raw stochastic average was set at 31.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.61 in the near term. At $2.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.51.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.66 billion, the company has a total of 16,794,402K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 70,391 M while annual income is 9,612 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,464 M while its latest quarter income was 2,502 M.