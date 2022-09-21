C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) 20 Days SMA touches -9.55%: The odds favor the bear

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) on September 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $105.76, plunging -3.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.76 and dropped to $102.41 before settling in for the closing price of $105.97. Within the past 52 weeks, CHRW’s price has moved between $85.80 and $121.23.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 69.60%. With a float of $122.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17554 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.96, operating margin of +4.68, and the pretax margin is +4.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Integrated Freight & Logistics industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 574,563. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,029 shares at a rate of $114.25, taking the stock ownership to the 41,324 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 31, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 30,495 for $114.45, making the entire transaction worth $3,490,003. This insider now owns 73,129 shares in total.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.98) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +3.65 while generating a return on equity of 43.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Trading Performance Indicators

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.32, a number that is poised to hit 2.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.33 million, its volume of 1.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.80.

During the past 100 days, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.’s (CHRW) raw stochastic average was set at 31.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $104.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $104.70 in the near term. At $106.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $108.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $101.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.18 billion based on 123,883K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,102 M and income totals 844,250 K. The company made 6,798 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 348,190 K in sales during its previous quarter.