Can Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) drop of -2.66% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) on September 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $13.88, plunging -4.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.96 and dropped to $13.44 before settling in for the closing price of $14.21. Within the past 52 weeks, LESL’s price has moved between $13.47 and $24.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 112.40%. With a float of $175.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.32, operating margin of +15.57, and the pretax margin is +12.15.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Home Improvement Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 82,086. In this transaction Chief Merchandising Officer of this company sold 4,696 shares at a rate of $17.48, taking the stock ownership to the 11,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s insider bought 25,000 for $19.80, making the entire transaction worth $495,000. This insider now owns 1,411,377 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

The latest stats from [Leslie’s Inc., LESL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.68 million was inferior to 1.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 1.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.16. The third major resistance level sits at $14.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.12. The third support level lies at $12.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.48 billion based on 183,028K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,343 M and income totals 126,630 K. The company made 673,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 122,990 K in sales during its previous quarter.