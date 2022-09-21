Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) posted a -16.34% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $12.91, down -1.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.995 and dropped to $12.54 before settling in for the closing price of $12.97. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRX has traded in a range of $4.81-$17.22.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.10%. With a float of $94.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.46, operating margin of +37.20, and the pretax margin is +37.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.30%, while institutional ownership is 76.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 1,214,640. In this transaction VP, Treasurer and CFO of this company sold 90,000 shares at a rate of $13.50, taking the stock ownership to the 267,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 18,214 for $14.49, making the entire transaction worth $263,921. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +28.03 while generating a return on equity of 20.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

Looking closely at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX), its last 5-days average volume was 10.37 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) raw stochastic average was set at 60.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.45. However, in the short run, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.02. Second resistance stands at $13.23. The third major resistance level sits at $13.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.34 billion has total of 102,820K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140,830 K in contrast with the sum of 39,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 53,110 K and last quarter income was 21,620 K.