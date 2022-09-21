Element Solutions Inc (ESI) is expecting -1.97% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $18.40, down -3.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.40 and dropped to $17.78 before settling in for the closing price of $18.56. Over the past 52 weeks, ESI has traded in a range of $16.25-$26.92.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 6.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 166.50%. With a float of $227.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.04, operating margin of +12.98, and the pretax margin is +10.49.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Element Solutions Inc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 207,226. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,141 shares at a rate of $22.67, taking the stock ownership to the 18,422 shares.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +8.46 while generating a return on equity of 8.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.30% during the next five years compared to 26.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Looking closely at Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Element Solutions Inc’s (ESI) raw stochastic average was set at 28.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.07. However, in the short run, Element Solutions Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.28. Second resistance stands at $18.65. The third major resistance level sits at $18.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.04.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.53 billion has total of 245,331K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,400 M in contrast with the sum of 203,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 676,900 K and last quarter income was 65,200 K.