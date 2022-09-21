Flex Ltd. (FLEX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.69% last month.

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) stock priced at $18.25, down -1.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.265 and dropped to $17.825 before settling in for the closing price of $18.40. FLEX’s price has ranged from $13.63 to $19.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 60.00%. With a float of $453.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $458.00 million.

In an organization with 172648 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Flex Ltd. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 1,003,095. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 56,868 shares at a rate of $17.64, taking the stock ownership to the 326,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 120,000 for $19.19, making the entire transaction worth $2,303,280. This insider now owns 262,164 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.30% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flex Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.68 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.28 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 43.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.84. However, in the short run, Flex Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.27. Second resistance stands at $18.49. The third major resistance level sits at $18.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.61. The third support level lies at $17.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.39 billion, the company has a total of 456,085K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,041 M while annual income is 936,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,347 M while its latest quarter income was 189,000 K.