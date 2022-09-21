Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) last year’s performance of 11.31% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $21.69, down -3.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.69 and dropped to $21.135 before settling in for the closing price of $21.93. Over the past 52 weeks, GPK has traded in a range of $17.63-$24.07.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.40%. With a float of $304.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.20 million.

The firm has a total of 25000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.05, operating margin of +7.70, and the pretax margin is +4.04.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 98.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 298,390. In this transaction EVP, Mills Division of this company sold 12,779 shares at a rate of $23.35, taking the stock ownership to the 44,902 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s SVP and President, EMEA sold 46,898 for $22.50, making the entire transaction worth $1,055,205. This insider now owns 84 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.51% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Graphic Packaging Holding Company, GPK], we can find that recorded value of 3.1 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 43.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.91. The third major resistance level sits at $22.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $20.47.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.97 billion has total of 307,828K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,156 M in contrast with the sum of 204,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,358 M and last quarter income was 66,000 K.