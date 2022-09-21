Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is -10.35% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On September 20, 2022, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) opened at $0.28, lower -4.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2877 and dropped to $0.2658 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Price fluctuations for GFAI have ranged from $0.25 to $4.40 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $26.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.38 million.

In an organization with 1781 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.98, operating margin of -10.54, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 37.11%, while institutional ownership is 0.53%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.46%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 130.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3001, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7042. However, in the short run, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2846. Second resistance stands at $0.2971. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2627, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2533. The third support level lies at $0.2408 if the price breaches the second support level.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

There are currently 41,379K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 35,150 K according to its annual income of -5,480 K.