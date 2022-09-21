Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) with a beta value of 0.69 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $23.16, down -1.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.29 and dropped to $22.92 before settling in for the closing price of $23.31. Over the past 52 weeks, HR has traded in a range of $22.14-$29.07.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was 10.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.20%. With a float of $379.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $380.55 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 357 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.89, operating margin of +22.30, and the pretax margin is +13.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 61.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 89,805. In this transaction Executive Vice President & GC of this company sold 2,896 shares at a rate of $31.01, taking the stock ownership to the 186,682 shares.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +12.89 while generating a return on equity of 3.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 239.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.88 million, its volume of 3.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s (HR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.01%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.27 in the near term. At $23.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.53.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.73 billion has total of 229,076K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 767,070 K in contrast with the sum of 98,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 145,330 K and last quarter income was 6,130 K.