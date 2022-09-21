HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) volume exceeds 3.11 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On September 20, 2022, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) opened at $30.59, lower -0.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.68 and dropped to $30.22 before settling in for the closing price of $30.54. Price fluctuations for HSBC have ranged from $24.31 to $38.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -3.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 222.50% at the time writing. With a float of $3.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 218866 employees.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) saw its 5-day average volume 2.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 26.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.64 in the near term. At $30.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $31.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.72.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

There are currently 4,062,441K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 121.73 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,297 M according to its annual income of 13,917 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,772 M and its income totaled 5,486 M.