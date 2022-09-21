Investors finally get a glimpse of Coupang Inc. (CPNG) volume hitting the figure of 5.07 million.

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) stock priced at $17.57, up 0.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.89 and dropped to $17.38 before settling in for the closing price of $17.64. CPNG’s price has ranged from $8.98 to $30.94 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 61.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -234.30%. With a float of $1.58 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.76 billion.

In an organization with 68000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.89, operating margin of -6.51, and the pretax margin is -8.38.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 2,762. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 171 shares at a rate of $16.15, taking the stock ownership to the 2,558,769 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 05, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 120,038 for $14.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,712,942. This insider now owns 2,558,940 shares in total.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coupang Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 10.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc.’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 70.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 61.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.54. However, in the short run, Coupang Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.98. Second resistance stands at $18.19. The third major resistance level sits at $18.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.17. The third support level lies at $16.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.58 billion, the company has a total of 1,766,683K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,406 M while annual income is -1,543 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,038 M while its latest quarter income was -75,490 K.