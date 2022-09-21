Investors must take note of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) performance last week, which was -17.14%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) on September 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.01, plunging -4.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.47 and dropped to $19.06 before settling in for the closing price of $20.54. Within the past 52 weeks, DAWN’s price has moved between $5.44 and $28.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -587.70%. With a float of $51.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.76 million.

The firm has a total of 94 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 2,900,425. In this transaction Director of this company sold 148,670 shares at a rate of $19.51, taking the stock ownership to the 9,077,904 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 148,670 for $19.51, making the entire transaction worth $2,900,425. This insider now owns 9,077,904 shares in total.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.38) by -$0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -44.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -587.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 31.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., DAWN], we can find that recorded value of 1.42 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s (DAWN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 157.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.15. The third major resistance level sits at $21.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.59.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.53 billion based on 73,461K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -70,650 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.