Investors must take note of Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) performance last week, which was -0.55%.

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) stock priced at $156.72, down -0.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $158.41 and dropped to $154.84 before settling in for the closing price of $157.36. MAR’s price has ranged from $131.01 to $195.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales slided by -2.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 507.20%. With a float of $263.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $328.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 120000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.63, operating margin of +12.85, and the pretax margin is +8.52.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 2,220,716. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,987 shares at a rate of $158.77, taking the stock ownership to the 14,461 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s Director sold 2,145 for $171.30, making the entire transaction worth $367,436. This insider now owns 1,224 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +7.93 while generating a return on equity of 119.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 507.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.50% during the next five years compared to 4.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Marriott International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.98. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

The latest stats from [Marriott International Inc., MAR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.22 million was inferior to 2.33 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.58.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 47.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $158.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $160.32. The third major resistance level sits at $162.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $155.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.18. The third support level lies at $151.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.45 billion, the company has a total of 324,551K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,857 M while annual income is 1,099 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,338 M while its latest quarter income was 678,000 K.