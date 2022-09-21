Investors must take note of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) performance last week, which was -2.61%.

On September 20, 2022, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) opened at $31.87, lower -2.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.93 and dropped to $31.2732 before settling in for the closing price of $32.44. Price fluctuations for WPM have ranged from $29.66 to $51.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 6.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.30% at the time writing. With a float of $449.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 44 workers is very important to gauge.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 21.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

The latest stats from [Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., WPM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.38 million was inferior to 2.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 12.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $32.30. The third major resistance level sits at $32.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.98. The third support level lies at $30.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

There are currently 451,692K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 14.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,202 M according to its annual income of 754,890 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,920 K and its income totaled 149,070 K.