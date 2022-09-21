JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -22.94% last month.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) on September 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.09, plunging -3.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.09 and dropped to $9.605 before settling in for the closing price of $10.14. Within the past 52 weeks, JELD’s price has moved between $9.64 and $28.30.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 5.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.50%. With a float of $83.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.27, operating margin of +6.14, and the pretax margin is +4.28.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Building Products & Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 177,674. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 17,800 shares at a rate of $9.98, taking the stock ownership to the 48,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $11.00, making the entire transaction worth $220,000. This insider now owns 20,000 shares in total.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 18.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.30% during the next five years compared to 31.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Trading Performance Indicators

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s (JELD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.07 in the near term. At $10.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.35. The third support level lies at $9.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 824.14 million based on 84,259K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,772 M and income totals 168,820 K. The company made 1,331 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 45,830 K in sales during its previous quarter.