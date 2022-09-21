Last month’s performance of 15.51% for First Solar Inc. (FSLR) is certainly impressive

On September 20, 2022, First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) opened at $136.48, lower -2.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $137.96 and dropped to $133.11 before settling in for the closing price of $137.04. Price fluctuations for FSLR have ranged from $59.60 to $140.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 0.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.40% at the time writing. With a float of $95.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.59 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.96, operating margin of +15.74, and the pretax margin is +19.57.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Solar Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 80,772. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $134.62, taking the stock ownership to the 19,185 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 465 for $118.74, making the entire transaction worth $55,214. This insider now owns 1,373 shares in total.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by -$0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +16.03 while generating a return on equity of 8.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.64% during the next five years compared to 25.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Solar Inc. (FSLR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.30.

During the past 100 days, First Solar Inc.’s (FSLR) raw stochastic average was set at 91.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $136.48 in the near term. At $139.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $141.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.94. The third support level lies at $126.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) Key Stats

There are currently 106,595K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,923 M according to its annual income of 468,690 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 620,960 K and its income totaled 55,810 K.