Last month’s performance of -16.20% for Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is certainly impressive

September 20, 2022, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) trading session started at the price of $7.45, that was -10.07% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.465 and dropped to $6.815 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. A 52-week range for CENX has been $6.58 – $30.36.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -34.50%. With a float of $51.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.20 million.

In an organization with 2512 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.62, operating margin of +2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.93.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Century Aluminum Company stocks. The insider ownership of Century Aluminum Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 440,313. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 49,568 shares at a rate of $8.88, taking the stock ownership to the 64,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $9.78, making the entire transaction worth $488,800. This insider now owns 113,968 shares in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.34) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of -7.55 while generating a return on equity of -34.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -34.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Century Aluminum Company (CENX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.38 million. That was better than the volume of 2.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Century Aluminum Company’s (CENX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.00. However, in the short run, Century Aluminum Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.29. Second resistance stands at $7.70. The third major resistance level sits at $7.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.40. The third support level lies at $5.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Key Stats

There are 91,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 646.03 million. As of now, sales total 2,213 M while income totals -167,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 856,600 K while its last quarter net income were 37,400 K.