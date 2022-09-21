Lennar Corporation (LEN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 3.57%

On September 20, 2022, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) opened at $76.99, lower -2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.87 and dropped to $76.20 before settling in for the closing price of $78.47. Price fluctuations for LEN have ranged from $62.54 to $117.54 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 19.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.30% at the time writing. With a float of $263.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.89 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10753 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +21.44.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lennar Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 95.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,230,000. In this transaction VP & Controller of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $82.00, taking the stock ownership to the 41,382 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s VP/General Counsel/Secretary sold 22,000 for $71.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,577,180. This insider now owns 46,279 shares in total.

Lennar Corporation (LEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.95) by $0.54. This company achieved a net margin of +16.13 while generating a return on equity of 22.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 23.70% during the next five years compared to 29.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lennar Corporation (LEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.64, a number that is poised to hit 4.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corporation (LEN)

The latest stats from [Lennar Corporation, LEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.43 million was superior to 2.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.51.

During the past 100 days, Lennar Corporation’s (LEN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $77.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.65. The third major resistance level sits at $79.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.31. The third support level lies at $74.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) Key Stats

There are currently 291,386K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 21.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,131 M according to its annual income of 4,430 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,359 M and its income totaled 1,321 M.