Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing American Tower Corporation (AMT) to new highs

September 20, 2022, American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) trading session started at the price of $245.35, that was -3.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $245.85 and dropped to $237.325 before settling in for the closing price of $247.50. A 52-week range for AMT has been $220.00 – $294.92.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 49.50%. With a float of $464.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.59 million.

The firm has a total of 6378 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.41, operating margin of +37.88, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward American Tower Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of American Tower Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 37,941. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $252.94, taking the stock ownership to the 6,421 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 01, when Company’s Director sold 150 for $254.53, making the entire transaction worth $38,180. This insider now owns 6,571 shares in total.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.96) by $0.99. This company achieved a net margin of +27.44 while generating a return on equity of 55.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 49.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what American Tower Corporation (AMT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 298.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Tower Corporation (AMT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [American Tower Corporation, AMT], we can find that recorded value of 2.06 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.05.

During the past 100 days, American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) raw stochastic average was set at 26.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $262.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $254.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $243.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $248.88. The third major resistance level sits at $251.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $234.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $231.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $226.34.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Key Stats

There are 465,587K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 110.39 billion. As of now, sales total 9,357 M while income totals 2,568 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,674 M while its last quarter net income were 898,200 K.