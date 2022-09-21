Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) to new highs

September 20, 2022, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) trading session started at the price of $0.67, that was 3.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.72 and dropped to $0.67 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. A 52-week range for GNUS has been $0.51 – $2.32.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 55.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 84.90%. With a float of $299.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $315.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 67 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Genius Brands International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 21, was worth 487,687. In this transaction Pres. Content Sales & Mkting of this company sold 419,335 shares at a rate of $1.16, taking the stock ownership to the 838,671 shares.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20 and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.93 million, its volume of 1.16 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7581, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8540. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7225 in the near term. At $0.7462, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7725. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6725, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6462. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6225.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

There are 317,235K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 222.29 million. As of now, sales total 7,870 K while income totals -126,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 22,120 K while its last quarter net income were -13,340 K.