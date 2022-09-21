MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) average volume reaches $1.85M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

September 20, 2022, MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) trading session started at the price of $0.48, that was -7.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4888 and dropped to $0.436 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. A 52-week range for MEIP has been $0.41 – $3.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 11.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -19.20%. With a float of $132.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.49, operating margin of -272.90, and the pretax margin is -198.03.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MEI Pharma Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MEI Pharma Inc. is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 38.10%.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -198.06 while generating a return on equity of -84.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.10% during the next five years compared to -51.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP)

Looking closely at MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, MEI Pharma Inc.’s (MEIP) raw stochastic average was set at 12.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5241, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1796. However, in the short run, MEI Pharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4741. Second resistance stands at $0.5079. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5269. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4213, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4023. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3685.

MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) Key Stats

There are 133,261K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.66 million. As of now, sales total 40,700 K while income totals -54,450 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,690 K while its last quarter net income were -8,730 K.