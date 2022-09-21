MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) last year’s performance of -4.40% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $14.19, down -1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.2572 and dropped to $13.97 before settling in for the closing price of $14.32. Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has traded in a range of $11.38-$16.84.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 2.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.40%. With a float of $298.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 711 employees.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 70,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 30,000 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.6 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.49) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +53.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.26% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

Looking closely at MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 62.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.09. However, in the short run, MGIC Investment Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.26. Second resistance stands at $14.40. The third major resistance level sits at $14.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $13.69.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.31 billion has total of 303,440K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,186 M in contrast with the sum of 634,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 293,120 K and last quarter income was 249,270 K.