MP Materials Corp. (MP) is expecting -6.41% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) stock priced at $31.89, down -1.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.715 and dropped to $31.49 before settling in for the closing price of $32.20. MP’s price has ranged from $27.48 to $60.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 359.70%. With a float of $144.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.53 million.

The firm has a total of 365 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of MP Materials Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 66.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 12, was worth 4,996,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 150,489 shares at a rate of $33.20, taking the stock ownership to the 1,132,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Director by Deputization sold 150,489 for $33.20, making the entire transaction worth $4,996,235. This insider now owns 1,132,765 shares in total.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MP Materials Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 19.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 80.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MP Materials Corp. (MP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MP Materials Corp., MP], we can find that recorded value of 2.65 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, MP Materials Corp.’s (MP) raw stochastic average was set at 28.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.24. The third major resistance level sits at $33.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.10.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.78 billion, the company has a total of 177,534K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 331,950 K while annual income is 135,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 143,560 K while its latest quarter income was 73,270 K.