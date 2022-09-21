No matter how cynical the overall market is Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) performance over the last week is recorded 0.90%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $14.52, down -2.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.84 and dropped to $14.49 before settling in for the closing price of $14.85. Over the past 52 weeks, FRSH has traded in a range of $10.51-$53.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -80.70%. With a float of $138.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.86, operating margin of -55.19, and the pretax margin is -48.91.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 1,885,199. In this transaction Director of this company bought 126,016 shares at a rate of $14.96, taking the stock ownership to the 944,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Member of 10% owner group bought 126,016 for $14.96, making the entire transaction worth $1,885,199. This insider now owns 944,599 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -51.75 while generating a return on equity of -26.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) saw its 5-day average volume 3.69 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 42.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.76 in the near term. At $14.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.06.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.40 billion has total of 286,292K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 371,020 K in contrast with the sum of -192,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 121,430 K and last quarter income was -69,750 K.