No matter how cynical the overall market is Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) performance over the last week is recorded -10.45%

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) on September 20, 2022, started off the session at the price of $62.85, plunging -4.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $62.93 and dropped to $60.34 before settling in for the closing price of $63.20. Within the past 52 weeks, GWRE’s price has moved between $62.06 and $128.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 11.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -238.10%. With a float of $83.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2942 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.42, operating margin of -14.66, and the pretax margin is -14.03.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 464,990. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 7,402 shares at a rate of $62.82, taking the stock ownership to the 70,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,904 for $62.82, making the entire transaction worth $182,427. This insider now owns 70,528 shares in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.95 while generating a return on equity of -4.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -238.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

The latest stats from [Guidewire Software Inc., GWRE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.99 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.14.

During the past 100 days, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) raw stochastic average was set at 0.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $62.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $63.87. The third major resistance level sits at $64.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $57.05.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.17 billion based on 83,816K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 812,610 K and income totals -180,430 K. The company made 244,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.