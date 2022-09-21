No matter how cynical the overall market is, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) performance over the last week is recorded -0.62%

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $17.77, down -3.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.815 and dropped to $17.455 before settling in for the closing price of $18.15. Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has traded in a range of $16.13-$48.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -0.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.20%. With a float of $873.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $884.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 78831 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.44, operating margin of +4.65, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43 and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Looking closely at Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), its last 5-days average volume was 3.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.16. However, in the short run, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $17.79. Second resistance stands at $17.98. The third major resistance level sits at $18.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.07.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.48 billion has total of 889,315K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,297 M in contrast with the sum of 3,927 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,445 M and last quarter income was -23,410 K.