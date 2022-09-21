No matter how cynical the overall market is The Progressive Corporation (PGR) performance over the last week is recorded -1.27%

On September 20, 2022, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) opened at $126.01, lower -1.72% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.45 and dropped to $123.50 before settling in for the closing price of $127.29. Price fluctuations for PGR have ranged from $88.05 to $129.76 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 15.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -41.40% at the time writing. With a float of $582.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $584.30 million.

In an organization with 49000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Progressive Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 2,398,091. In this transaction Personal Lines President of this company sold 19,068 shares at a rate of $125.77, taking the stock ownership to the 13,151 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,180 for $126.43, making the entire transaction worth $402,047. This insider now owns 24,061 shares in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 19.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 26.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.59 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $120.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.40. However, in the short run, The Progressive Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.53. Second resistance stands at $127.97. The third major resistance level sits at $129.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.07. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $120.63.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Key Stats

There are currently 584,915K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 74.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,702 M according to its annual income of 3,351 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,519 M and its income totaled -542,900 K.