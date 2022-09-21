Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) with a beta value of 0.98 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On September 20, 2022, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) opened at $0.25, lower -5.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.25 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.25. Price fluctuations for NAK have ranged from $0.25 to $0.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 55.10% at the time writing. With a float of $518.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.11 million, its volume of 1.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2935, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3280. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2495 in the near term. At $0.2577, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2625. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2365, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2317. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2235.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

There are currently 529,779K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 134.94 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -25,170 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,850 K.