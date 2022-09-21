Now that AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s volume has hit 2.24 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On September 20, 2022, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) opened at $10.07, lower -1.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.27 and dropped to $9.67 before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. Price fluctuations for IMPX have ranged from $9.12 to $10.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 124.00% at the time writing. With a float of $37.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.00 million.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. is 6.25%, while institutional ownership is 87.40%.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of 3.34.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 124.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18

Technical Analysis of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.55 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, AEA-Bridges Impact Corp.’s (IMPX) raw stochastic average was set at 18.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 16.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.42 in the near term. At $13.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.22.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE: IMPX) Key Stats

There are currently 50,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 464.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of 4,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 12,090 K.