Now that Otis Worldwide Corporation’s volume has hit 1.82 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) stock priced at $67.83, down -0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.01 and dropped to $66.89 before settling in for the closing price of $68.25. OTIS’s price has ranged from $66.97 to $88.22 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.50%. With a float of $420.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $421.40 million.

In an organization with 70000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.43, operating margin of +15.20, and the pretax margin is +13.72.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Otis Worldwide Corporation is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 02, was worth 389,354. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $77.87, taking the stock ownership to the 2,063 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 2,618 for $78.55, making the entire transaction worth $205,631. This insider now owns 7,063 shares in total.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.86 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.44 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s (OTIS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.93. However, in the short run, Otis Worldwide Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.12. Second resistance stands at $68.63. The third major resistance level sits at $69.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.39. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $65.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.89 billion, the company has a total of 420,232K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,298 M while annual income is 1,246 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,488 M while its latest quarter income was 321,000 K.