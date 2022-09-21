Now that The Carlyle Group Inc.’s volume has hit 1.87 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $30.66, down -3.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.92 and dropped to $29.73 before settling in for the closing price of $31.18. Over the past 52 weeks, CG has traded in a range of $30.01-$60.62.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 31.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 744.50%. With a float of $238.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $361.45 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1850 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.39, operating margin of +47.67, and the pretax margin is +46.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of The Carlyle Group Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 201,026. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 9,925 shares at a rate of $20.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,960,231 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Former 10% owner sold 167,755 for $50.85, making the entire transaction worth $8,529,534. This insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.01) by -$0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +34.12 while generating a return on equity of 74.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 744.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.33% during the next five years compared to 230.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.49, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

The latest stats from [The Carlyle Group Inc., CG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.53 million was superior to 2.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, The Carlyle Group Inc.’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.54.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.07 billion has total of 361,325K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,782 M in contrast with the sum of 2,975 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,049 M and last quarter income was 245,400 K.