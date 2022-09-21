Nucor Corporation (NUE) last year’s performance of 17.18% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

September 20, 2022, Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) trading session started at the price of $116.17, that was -4.46% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.645 and dropped to $112.82 before settling in for the closing price of $118.82. A 52-week range for NUE has been $88.50 – $187.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 879.50%. With a float of $260.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $263.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +25.62, and the pretax margin is +25.22.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nucor Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 708,195. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $141.64, taking the stock ownership to the 76,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 4,353 for $122.57, making the entire transaction worth $533,542. This insider now owns 59,734 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $8.85) by $0.82. This company achieved a net margin of +18.63 while generating a return on equity of 54.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.37% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nucor Corporation (NUE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.72, a number that is poised to hit 7.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Looking closely at Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), its last 5-days average volume was 3.35 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.36.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $130.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.24. However, in the short run, Nucor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $115.84. Second resistance stands at $118.15. The third major resistance level sits at $119.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $110.50. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $108.19.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

There are 261,785K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 29.77 billion. As of now, sales total 36,484 M while income totals 6,827 M. Its latest quarter income was 11,794 M while its last quarter net income were 2,561 M.