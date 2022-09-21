Orange S.A. (ORAN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.27% last month.

A new trading day began on September 20, 2022, with Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) stock priced at $9.81, down -3.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.81 and dropped to $9.70 before settling in for the closing price of $10.07. ORAN’s price has ranged from $9.85 to $12.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -99.80%. With a float of $2.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.66 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 132002 employees.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Orange S.A. is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%.

Orange S.A. (ORAN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -99.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.20% during the next five years compared to -54.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Orange S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.51 and is forecasted to reach 1.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orange S.A. (ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Orange S.A.’s (ORAN) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.78 in the near term. At $9.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.63. The third support level lies at $9.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orange S.A. (NYSE: ORAN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.97 billion, the company has a total of 2,658,792K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 50,308 M while annual income is 275,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 13,764 M while its latest quarter income was 710,411 K.