Phunware Inc. (PHUN) 20 Days SMA touches 10.77%: The odds favor the bear

September 20, 2022, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) trading session started at the price of $1.75, that was -10.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.79 and dropped to $1.61 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. A 52-week range for PHUN has been $0.85 – $24.04.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -41.50%. With a float of $92.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.74 million.

The firm has a total of 120 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Phunware Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Phunware Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 38,912. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.95, taking the stock ownership to the 132,176 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 55,983 for $4.10, making the entire transaction worth $229,530. This insider now owns 27,173 shares in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Phunware Inc. (PHUN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Phunware Inc., PHUN], we can find that recorded value of 4.87 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Phunware Inc.’s (PHUN) raw stochastic average was set at 51.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5032, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0928. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.7367. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.8533. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3767.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Key Stats

There are 98,391K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 154.21 million. As of now, sales total 10,640 K while income totals -53,520 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,490 K while its last quarter net income were -17,070 K.