Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -25.06% last month.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $60.69, down -3.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.84 and dropped to $59.2178 before settling in for the closing price of $62.02. Over the past 52 weeks, STX has traded in a range of $61.36-$117.67.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -0.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.60%. With a float of $205.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.00 million.

In an organization with 40000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 5,163,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 225,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 272,297 for $108.01, making the entire transaction worth $29,410,799. This insider now owns 13,437,070 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.88) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.09% during the next five years compared to 45.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.91 million. That was better than the volume of 2.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.47.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 2.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.55. However, in the short run, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.77. Second resistance stands at $61.62. The third major resistance level sits at $62.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.37. The third support level lies at $57.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.37 billion has total of 206,825K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,661 M in contrast with the sum of 1,649 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,628 M and last quarter income was 276,000 K.