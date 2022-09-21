SES (SES AI Corporation) dropped -6.46 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On September 20, 2022, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) opened at $5.31, lower -6.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.50 and dropped to $4.98 before settling in for the closing price of $5.42. Price fluctuations for SES have ranged from $3.61 to $11.47 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $211.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $310.26 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 126 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 38.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 88,588. In this transaction CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 16,320 shares at a rate of $5.43, taking the stock ownership to the 1,517,903 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2,434 for $4.88, making the entire transaction worth $11,889. This insider now owns 1,534,223 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -9.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 27.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.79 million, its volume of 3.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 34.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.39 in the near term. At $5.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.35.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

There are currently 348,267K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -11,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled 9,020 K.