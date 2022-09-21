SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) volume exceeds 19.64 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) kicked off on September 20, 2022, at the price of $0.92, up 232.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.16 and dropped to $0.91 before settling in for the closing price of $0.91. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has traded in a range of $0.80-$15.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.50%. With a float of $8.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9 employees.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11948.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Looking closely at SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR), its last 5-days average volume was 4.55 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 27.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 498.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 261.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1000, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.9800. However, in the short run, SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.8200. Second resistance stands at $4.6200. The third major resistance level sits at $6.0700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1200.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 35.84 million has total of 10,156K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -7,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2 K and last quarter income was -188 K.