Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On September 20, 2022, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) opened at $4.89, lower -6.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.915 and dropped to $4.58 before settling in for the closing price of $4.97. Price fluctuations for VMEO have ranged from $4.74 to $35.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.90% at the time writing. With a float of $149.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1219 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.09, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -13.26.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -13.47 while generating a return on equity of -23.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vimeo Inc. (VMEO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vimeo Inc. (VMEO)

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Vimeo Inc.’s (VMEO) raw stochastic average was set at 1.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.86 in the near term. At $5.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.19.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) Key Stats

There are currently 166,194K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 807.02 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 391,680 K according to its annual income of -52,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 110,980 K and its income totaled -26,500 K.