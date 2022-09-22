$1.24M in average volume shows that PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) is heading in the right direction

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $4.14, up 0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.38 and dropped to $4.07 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Over the past 52 weeks, PLBY has traded in a range of $3.90-$43.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.60%. With a float of $43.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 781 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.70, operating margin of -21.89, and the pretax margin is -32.63.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of PLBY Group Inc. is 6.70%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 12, was worth 3,781. In this transaction CAO & Treasurer of this company sold 606 shares at a rate of $6.24, taking the stock ownership to the 59,746 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s CAO & Treasurer sold 626 for $7.65, making the entire transaction worth $4,788. This insider now owns 60,352 shares in total.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -31.50 while generating a return on equity of -32.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY)

The latest stats from [PLBY Group Inc., PLBY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.16 million was inferior to 1.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, PLBY Group Inc.’s (PLBY) raw stochastic average was set at 3.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.50. The third major resistance level sits at $4.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. The third support level lies at $3.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 194.96 million has total of 45,584K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 246,590 K in contrast with the sum of -77,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 65,410 K and last quarter income was -8,320 K.