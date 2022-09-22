10.13% percent quarterly performance for Edison International (EIX) is not indicative of the underlying story

September 21, 2022, Edison International (NYSE: EIX) trading session started at the price of $68.13, that was -2.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.38 and dropped to $66.20 before settling in for the closing price of $67.71. A 52-week range for EIX has been $54.98 – $73.32.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1.10%. With a float of $381.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $381.43 million.

The firm has a total of 13003 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.50, operating margin of +18.92, and the pretax margin is +5.29.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Edison International stocks. The insider ownership of Edison International is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 7,692. In this transaction Director of this company bought 111 shares at a rate of $69.30, taking the stock ownership to the 6,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s Director bought 155 for $67.18, making the entire transaction worth $10,413. This insider now owns 6,011 shares in total.

Edison International (EIX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.92) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.49 while generating a return on equity of 5.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to -12.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Edison International (EIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Edison International (EIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Edison International, EIX], we can find that recorded value of 1.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Edison International’s (EIX) raw stochastic average was set at 54.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $69.11. The third major resistance level sits at $69.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.30.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Key Stats

There are 381,432K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.55 billion. As of now, sales total 14,905 M while income totals 925,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,008 M while its last quarter net income were 292,000 K.