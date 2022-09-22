2.22% volatility in F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) last month: This is a red flag warning

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.33, plunging -0.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.51 and dropped to $12.14 before settling in for the closing price of $12.25. Within the past 52 weeks, FNB’s price has moved between $10.48 and $14.11.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 8.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.90%. With a float of $347.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $351.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3886 employees.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 78.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 9,671. In this transaction Director of this company bought 850 shares at a rate of $11.38, taking the stock ownership to the 125,583 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $11.95, making the entire transaction worth $47,819. This insider now owns 124,733 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.3) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 67.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.40 in the near term. At $12.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.66.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.29 billion based on 350,728K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,335 M and income totals 405,000 K. The company made 362,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 109,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.