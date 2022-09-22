$2.39M in average volume shows that Unilever PLC (UL) is heading in the right direction

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $45.38, up 0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.18 and dropped to $45.35 before settling in for the closing price of $45.22. Over the past 52 weeks, UL has traded in a range of $42.54-$55.21.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.20%. With a float of $2.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.56 billion.

The firm has a total of 148000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.30, operating margin of +18.37, and the pretax margin is +15.95.

Unilever PLC (UL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +11.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Unilever PLC’s (UL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Unilever PLC, UL], we can find that recorded value of 2.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 44.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.52. The third major resistance level sits at $46.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.36.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 117.52 billion has total of 2,548,465K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,047 M in contrast with the sum of 7,157 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,819 M and last quarter income was 955,000 K.