2.94% volatility in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) last month: This is a red flag warning

September 21, 2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) trading session started at the price of $200.39, that was -2.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $203.52 and dropped to $195.00 before settling in for the closing price of $199.55. A 52-week range for ISRG has been $186.83 – $369.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 16.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 58.60%. With a float of $355.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $358.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9793 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.00, operating margin of +31.89, and the pretax margin is +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Intuitive Surgical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Intuitive Surgical Inc. is 0.53%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 1,343,584. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,375 shares at a rate of $210.76, taking the stock ownership to the 11,224 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director sold 600 for $237.03, making the entire transaction worth $142,218. This insider now owns 720 shares in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.19) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.45% during the next five years compared to 17.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.92, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

The latest stats from [Intuitive Surgical Inc., ISRG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.04 million was inferior to 2.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.52.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s (ISRG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $219.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $258.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $200.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $206.37. The third major resistance level sits at $209.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $192.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $189.33. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $183.67.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Key Stats

There are 357,111K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 70.78 billion. As of now, sales total 5,710 M while income totals 1,705 M. Its latest quarter income was 1,522 M while its last quarter net income were 307,800 K.