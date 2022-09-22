4.67% volatility in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) last month: This is a red flag warning

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) kicked off on September 21, 2022, at the price of $57.21, down -0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.092 and dropped to $56.26 before settling in for the closing price of $56.82. Over the past 52 weeks, GFS has traded in a range of $36.81-$79.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 80.40%. With a float of $538.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $540.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.38, operating margin of -0.91, and the pretax margin is -2.67.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -3.86 while generating a return on equity of -3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 80.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.86.

During the past 100 days, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s (GFS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.17 in the near term. At $60.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.87 billion has total of 531,846K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,585 M in contrast with the sum of -250,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,993 M and last quarter income was 264,000 K.