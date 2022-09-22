5.44% volatility in Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) last month: This is a red flag warning

On September 21, 2022, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) opened at $3.66, lower -5.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.681 and dropped to $3.42 before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. Price fluctuations for BIRD have ranged from $3.60 to $32.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -75.20% at the time writing. With a float of $95.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 710 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.18, operating margin of -11.85, and the pretax margin is -16.06.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Allbirds Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 50.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 01, was worth 36,486. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 9,237 shares at a rate of $3.95, taking the stock ownership to the 345,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,902 for $3.95, making the entire transaction worth $23,313. This insider now owns 191,013 shares in total.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.12) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.35 while generating a return on equity of -24.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Allbirds Inc. (BIRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allbirds Inc. (BIRD)

The latest stats from [Allbirds Inc., BIRD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was inferior to 2.22 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Allbirds Inc.’s (BIRD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.78. The third major resistance level sits at $3.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.09.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) Key Stats

There are currently 147,365K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 524.61 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 277,470 K according to its annual income of -45,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 78,170 K and its income totaled -29,370 K.