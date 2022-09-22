-53.24% percent quarterly performance for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) on September 21, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.00, plunging -2.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.08 and dropped to $1.95 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Within the past 52 weeks, KC’s price has moved between $1.98 and $31.99.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -12.90%. With a float of $115.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.64 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10209 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.10, operating margin of -20.00, and the pretax margin is -17.39.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -17.53 while generating a return on equity of -16.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Trading Performance Indicators

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.40, a number that is poised to hit -1.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Looking closely at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC), its last 5-days average volume was 1.94 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s (KC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.00% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.24. However, in the short run, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.04. Second resistance stands at $2.12. The third major resistance level sits at $2.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.78.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 512.91 million based on 243,545K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,422 M and income totals -249,300 K. The company made 284,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -119,880 K in sales during its previous quarter.