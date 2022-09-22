A look at Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

September 21, 2022, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) trading session started at the price of $58.00, that was -7.88% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $58.01 and dropped to $53.30 before settling in for the closing price of $58.13. A 52-week range for AXSM has been $20.63 – $71.98.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -25.30%. With a float of $32.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.08 million.

The firm has a total of 108 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is 19.89%, while institutional ownership is 54.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 19, was worth 147,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,950 shares at a rate of $37.30, taking the stock ownership to the 120,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 18, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 428 for $34.97, making the entire transaction worth $14,968. This insider now owns 201 shares in total.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1) by -$0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -201.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 255.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.92, a number that is poised to hit -1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Axsome Therapeutics Inc., AXSM], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.94.

During the past 100 days, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s (AXSM) raw stochastic average was set at 64.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $59.66. The third major resistance level sits at $61.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.24. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.19.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) Key Stats

There are 38,914K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.25 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -130,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 8,820 K while its last quarter net income were -41,440 K.