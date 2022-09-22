A major move is in the offing as Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) market cap hits 3.41 billion

On September 21, 2022, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) opened at $6.00, lower -3.97% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.08 and dropped to $5.81 before settling in for the closing price of $6.05. Price fluctuations for TV have ranged from $5.91 to $12.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 578.90% at the time writing. With a float of $363.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $567.98 million.

The firm has a total of 37191 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.32, operating margin of +19.12, and the pretax margin is +10.07.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Broadcasting industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 41.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +5.85 while generating a return on equity of 7.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 578.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grupo Televisa S.A.B., TV], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.17. The third major resistance level sits at $6.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.63. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.45.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

There are currently 559,240K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.41 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,104 M according to its annual income of 298,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 924,820 K and its income totaled 156,700 K.